Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to offer oil panting classes

TROY — Instructor Shirley DeLaet will offer three oil painting classes for adults of all skill levels through the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St.

Beginning Oil Painting, Advanciing Oil Painting and Mixed Media Collage will be offered this winter and will begin on Feb. 5. Anyone interested can register by visiting www.troyhayner.org. For more information, contact 937-339-0457.

DeLaet is a seasoned artist and instructor. Her enthusiasm and expertise are evident in the skills she shares with her students. Her 30 year career in the world of commercial art as an illustrator and designer complements her love of the creative process as an artist and instructor. For more information about DeLaet and her art, visit her website at https://shirleydelaet.com/about.