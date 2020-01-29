In with the new

City of Sidney employee CJ Keener, of Sidney, pulls stickers off the bridge on the new playground equipment constructed at Roadside Park. The playground equipment was completed Monday, Jan. 27. The ground around the playground equipment is still very wet so the city will wait until it dries out or freezes before they clean it up. The jungle gym was built to replace an older one that was removed.

City of Sidney employee CJ Keener, of Sidney, pulls stickers off the bridge on the new playground equipment constructed at Roadside Park. The playground equipment was completed Monday, Jan. 27. The ground around the playground equipment is still very wet so the city will wait until it dries out or freezes before they clean it up. The jungle gym was built to replace an older one that was removed. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN013020NewEquipment.jpg City of Sidney employee CJ Keener, of Sidney, pulls stickers off the bridge on the new playground equipment constructed at Roadside Park. The playground equipment was completed Monday, Jan. 27. The ground around the playground equipment is still very wet so the city will wait until it dries out or freezes before they clean it up. The jungle gym was built to replace an older one that was removed. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News