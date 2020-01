A flock of starlings take flight in the snow at Lake Laramie State Park on Friday, Jan. 31. Starlings are not native to the U.S.A.. They were imported from Europe in 1890. The starling is now very common and competes with native birds for food.

A flock of starlings take flight in the snow at Lake Laramie State Park on Friday, Jan. 31. Starlings are not native to the U.S.A.. They were imported from Europe in 1890. The starling is now very common and competes with native birds for food. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN020120Starlings.jpg A flock of starlings take flight in the snow at Lake Laramie State Park on Friday, Jan. 31. Starlings are not native to the U.S.A.. They were imported from Europe in 1890. The starling is now very common and competes with native birds for food. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News