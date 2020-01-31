Debate set for 4th District Democratic candidates

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Democratic Party will be hosting a debate between the three Democratic candidates for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District currently held by Jim Jordan R-Urbana. The debate will take place at the USWA Local 200L Union Hall at 227 E. South St.. in St. Marys starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The three candidates are Shannon Freshour, Mike Larsen, and Jeffrey Sites. This is a free event, all are welcome.

More information can be found at Facebook.com/AuglaizeCountyDP.