Event to support women scholarships at Edison State

PIQUA – The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College will hold the fourth annual Girls’ Night Out Little Black Dress–A Celebration of Women’s Education, with the primary objective to raise scholarship dollars for female students.

The event will be held from 6:30-8:45 p.m. April 15 in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua Campus.

“Although providing the means for women’s scholarships is very important, the event is also about empowering women and providing scholarship recipients with the opportunity to become the best version of herself,” Lisa McGraw, Little Black Dress committee member, said.

“The committee is excited to see the event continue to grow and support local women like Teresa Hess.”

In the fall of 2019, the second full Little Black Dress Scholarship was awarded to Hess, of Troy, based upon her academic achievement and extracurricular activity.

As a second-year nursing student at Edison State Community College, Hess is on track to graduate in the spring of 2020 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing. She then will prepare to take the state board licensing exam to become a registered nurse and enter the workforce.

As many college students encounter, maintaining a balanced life proved to be a challenge as Hess has worked toward accomplishing her goal to become a registered nurse.

“This past year was one of the most challenging and rewarding I have experienced,” Hess said. “I began my academic career working over 20 hours a week while attending classes and clinical rotations with a 9-month-old daughter at home.”

Hess is appreciative of the past donors who made the Little Black Dress Scholarship possible and explained how receiving the scholarship has inspired her.

“Your generous gift greatly lightens the financial burden of education and will enable me to focus on my studies in a field that I love,” she said. “I sincerely hope that one day I will be able to give back to other students in the same way you have provided for me. Thank you for helping me become one step closer to achieving my goals.”

The event is returning for a fourth year following three successful events, which have collectively raised more than $18,000 to support scholarships for women at Edison State.

For $50 per person, the evening’s guests will enjoy beverages, hors d’oeuvres, dinner served by local celebrity men, a gift bag and the chance to get all dressed up in their favorite little black dress. This year’s theme, “Dressed for the Derby,” also encourages those in attendance to wear Derby-style hats or fascinators.

Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to raise additional funds by tipping the wait-staff to sing, dance and perform other unique talents.

Seating is limited, and guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. All proceeds support scholarships for women at Edison State. Tickets are available for purchase at www.edisonohio.edu/LBD.

For more information, email foundation@edisonohio.edu. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.