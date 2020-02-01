UNOH, Monster Jam extend agreement

LIMA – Monster Jam and the University of Northwestern Ohio have entered into a partnership extension agreement that will see the continuation and expansion of mutually beneficial programs.

UNOH became involved with Monster Jam as presenting sponsor of the Illinois-based Monster Jam University in 2019.

“Giving UNOH students the exposure to careers within Monster Jam as technicians and drivers, all the way to marketing and hospitality arrangements, is just another way to prepare students to become productively employed in their chosen career path,” UNOH President Jeffrey A. Jarvis said. “Continuing this partnership will allow Monster Jam fans to turn their passion for high performance motorsports into a career at Monster Jam or other organization within the motorsports industry by learning about the world class educational opportunities available at UNOH.”

The reliability of a quality education serves as a comfort to Monster Jam teams.

“We know, when they’re coming from UNOH, it’s a big stress relief,” said two-time world champion Ryan Anderson, driver of Son-uva Digger. “We know they’re going to be good, we know they know what they’re doing, and they’re going be able to have our backs every chance they get.”

The partnership extension includes scholarships available for qualified applicants and the opportunity for a current UNOH student to train as a Monster Jam driver.

Information can be found by visiting www.unoh.edu/monsterjam.