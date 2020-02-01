Celebrating the 19th amendment

Bill Danzig, left, of Dayton, looks at one of the pastel portraits of women drawn by artist Paula Long, right, of Hilliard. The pastels are part of the Gateway Arts Council’s XIX Exhibit which had its gallery opening on Friday, Jan. 31. The exhibit is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. The exhibit of female portraits by various artists will run through Friday, March 6.

Bill Danzig, left, of Dayton, looks at one of the pastel portraits of women drawn by artist Paula Long, right, of Hilliard. The pastels are part of the Gateway Arts Council’s XIX Exhibit which had its gallery opening on Friday, Jan. 31. The exhibit is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. The exhibit of female portraits by various artists will run through Friday, March 6. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN020420WomenVote.jpg Bill Danzig, left, of Dayton, looks at one of the pastel portraits of women drawn by artist Paula Long, right, of Hilliard. The pastels are part of the Gateway Arts Council’s XIX Exhibit which had its gallery opening on Friday, Jan. 31. The exhibit is a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote. The exhibit of female portraits by various artists will run through Friday, March 6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News