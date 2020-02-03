Grand jury indicts Sidney man on rape charges

SIDNEY – A 22-year-old city man has been indicted on rape charges for his alleged activity with a young girl.

The indictment was one of 22 handed down by the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday, Jan. 30. Their arraignment will be Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Tommy Lee Brannon, 1113 Hilltop Ave. Apt. E, was charged with two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies. He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a six-year-old female between Jan. 1, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2020.

Philip S. Campbell, 36, 1033 N. Main Ave., was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly tried to harm a female victim by intentionally striking her vehicle with his own motor vehicle.

Richard A. Martin Jr., 32, 7522 Countryside Lane, was indicted on four drug-related charges. He is facing four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, of which three are fourth-degree felonies and a lone third-degree felony.

Authorities believe he was trafficking Methamphetamines during July and August.

Matthew A.S. Pisano Sr., 35, Piqua, trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was arrested with several bags of marijuana allegedly packaged for sale.

Pamela S. Swob, 61, at large, is facing one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony and 13 counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies. She is believed to have committed the acts during September through October.

The theft charge is for taking between $1,000 and $7,500 from an elderly couple. The forgery charges are for signing checks belonging to the couple.

Joseph Ricky Heist and, 27, at large, was charged with counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of passing a counterfeit note at Marathon, 402 W. Hoewisher Road, on Dec. 12.

Other indictments include:

• Randall Christopher Michael Leonard, 31, 417 N. Ohio Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Robert Darrell Case, 48, 620 Mohican Court, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possessing criminal tools, and possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Chee Rigel, 43, 221 North St., aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Joshua S. Centers, 30, at large, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Ricardo Tabor, 53, 308 E. Court St., tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Jonathan Rivers, 33, Piqua, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Travis Foster, 31, 323 N Walnut Ave., possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Alan Curtis Stephens, 38, at large, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Dustin Line, 33, at large, trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

• David S. Spangler, 49, 405 E. Poplar St., aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Kevin R, Weirs, 63, at large, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Gera Ralston, 33, 227 N. Main Ave. Apt. C, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Albert L. Taylor, 45, 818 Buckeye Ave., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Bryan Sims, 52, 823 Lori Court, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Aaron N. Spencer, 25, 752 Countryside Lane Apt. 4, possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Arnell A. Murphy, 49, 8160 Stoker Road, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

