Absentee voting underway

SIDNEY — Absentee voter ballots for the March Primary are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. Registered voters may call the Board of Elections to request an application at 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

In person voting hours at the Board of Electionsare:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, Feb. 19 to Feb. 21

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, Feb. 24 to Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, March 2 to March 6

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday thru Friday, March 9 to March 13

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 14

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 15

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, March 16