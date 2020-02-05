Reckless homicide charge dropped in death of infant; pleads guilty to endangering children

SIDNEY – Pretrial plea negotiations have led to the charge of reckless homicide being dropped against a Sidney man who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge involving a three-month-old infant in August.

Ian Michael Timmons, 22, 307 N. Miami Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony, during his final pretrial hearing Monday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

The case involves his negligence that led to the death of Daphne M. Jackson, who died of a fractured skull on Aug. 3, according to Sidney Police.

State prosecutors have agreed to stand silent during the sentencing that has not been scheduled, according to online court records. Timmons faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He remains free on a $10,000 bond.

Timmons had been indicted on charges of reckless homicide and endangering children, both third-degree felonies by the Shelby County grand jury.

Online court records note that Timmons “violated a duty of care of an infant child” when he fell asleep with the child on his lap. He allegedly allowed the child fall to floor causing serious injury leading to the death. Authorities claim he failed to seek medical care for the child following the mishap.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, police and emergency workers were called to 530 S. Main Ave., in regards to an infant not breathing. Upon arrival of first responders it was discovered that Daphney was unresponsive and not breathing.

The report indicates CPR had been started by citizens who were in the area of the home. The infant was transported to Wilson Health by Sidney Medics. After arrival to Wilson Health and medical treatment began, Daphney succumbed.

Investigators from the Sidney Police Department and the Shelby County Coroner’s office responded to investigate the infant’s death. Following an autopsy, investigators learned the cause of the child’s death was a direct result of a fractured skull.

Detectives soon learned the injury occurred at the infant’s residence at 307 N. Miami Ave. After the fall, the infant’s mother, Taylor Mercedes Olding, drove Daphne to her babysitter’s residence at 530 S. Main Ave. for assistance.

The infant was the daughter of Olding and Nathaniel Jackson, of Piqua.

