West Virginia man gets 30 months in state prison on weapons charge

SIDNEY – A West Virginia man facing a murder charge in his home state was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for having created a shiv-style weapon while incarcerated at the local county jail.

The case was among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Shawn D. Brookins, 34, of Wheeling, had pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony, the same day a jury trial was set to begin in November.

Brookins, who has a 2009 voluntary manslaughter conviction, was accused of forming the handmade knife in the jail. Originally, incarcerated on Aug. 31, Brookins was allegedly found with the weapon on Sept. 26.

According to online court records, during a traffic stop, Sidney Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. They did discover the marijuana and a 9mm handgun under the front driver’s seat. Police learned Brookins had arrest warrants on charges involving murder, cocaine and a carrying a concealed weapon violation.

William J. Powers, 27, at large, was ordered to serve 60 days at the Shelby County Jail with work release privileges on a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Upon his release, he will be transferred to the STAR House program. He was also ordered to serve five years of community control, and obtain and maintain employment and obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

Taylor Werner, 28, 106 S. Wilkinson Ave., was ordered to serve five years on probation, pay a $250 fine and was assessed court costs. She was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

She was arrested June 14 with Methamphetamine.

Three cases were resolved during their final pretrial hearings. They include:

• Mike A. Lee, 44, 615 Park St., attempted permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. A joint recommendation of community control was agreed upon.

On Oct. 3, Lee allowed another person to sell cocaine at his residence.

• Amelia R. Bretland, 19, 602 N. Wagner Ave., possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A joint recommendation of probation will be made. She faces a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

She was arrested on March 25 with Hashish.

• Shane D. Thacker, 30, Vine Grove, Kentucky, possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. State prosecutors agree to stand silent at sentencing. He faces a maximum of 30 months in prison and a $7,500 fine.

He was arrested Oct. 28 with Methamphetamine and provided the identity of another person.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.