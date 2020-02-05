Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Ballet will present “Love Vignettes: Carmen and The Butterfly Suite” on Thursday, Feb 13 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. All performances will be held at the Victoria Theatre Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven and Rachmaninoff” on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Solstice Exhibit, which features photographs from their “It’s about Wildlife” photo contest, runs through March 15 and is held in the Heidelberg Auditorium at the nature center. Framed artwork will be available to purchase and 25% of the proceeds will support Brukner’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Winter PEEP II” opens Jan. 26 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program runs Feb. 25 through April 3 and is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children.

• The Houston Community Foundation will be hosting “Pizza Friday Nights” on Feb. 7, and March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas will be available for dine-in and carry-out and can be ordered by calling 937-295-3598. Profits support a scholarship fund.

• The Auglaize County Democratic Party will be hosting a debate between the three democratic candidates for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Jim Jordan, of Urbana, on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.. The debate will take place at the USWA Local 200L Union Hall, 227 E. South St., St. Marys. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The three candidates participating are Shannon Freshour, Mike Larsen, and Jeffrey Sites. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/auglaizecountydp.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “What the Craft?,” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s Adult Book Group will meet at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8

• St. Remy Church will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner at St. Remy Hall, 101 Saint Remy St., Russia. Cost is $40 per couple. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a guest speaker to follow. For more information, contact the St. Remy office at 937-526-3437.

• The Lima Symphony Orchestra will present their concert “Mad Love” at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. Tickets for adults are $25 and $35 and are $10 and $15 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or visit www.limasymphony.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 9

• There will be a brunch held at the Sidney Veteran’s Center, 1265 N. Fourth Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $9 per adult and $5 per child age 6 to 12 years; children 5 and under eat free. There will be a variety of breakfast and lunch items along with salads and desserts. The brunch is hosted by the Sidney American Legion, the Sidney VFW and their Auxiliary units. Proceeds will be used to support the Sidney Veteran Service Center facility used by local veterans.

• The Newport Sportsman Club will be hosting its 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of Wilson Memorial Hospital on Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at their home grounds, 5801 Rangeline Road, Newport. Dinner will include all-you-can-eat spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread and a beverage. Dine-in and carry-out options are available. Donations are accepted for the dinner and all donations will go to benefit Wilson Hospice.

MONDAY, FEB. 10

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 10:30 a.m. at the White Memorial Library. Pre-registration is requested.

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 1:30 p.m. at the Auglaize County Public Library. Pre-registration is requested.

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 5 p.m. at the Cridersville Public Library. Pre-registration is requested.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will host a family crafting night with sessions beginning at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. Registration is required.

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

• An essential oils class will be held in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a “Read It, Watch It” program in the Louis Room from 5:30 to 8 p.m. February’s book is “Loving vs. Virginia” by Patricia Hruby Powell.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Internet 101: The Basics” at the second floor computers from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to learn internet and computer basics can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing babara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• Children in fourth grade and above are invited to make mosaic picture frames at the New Knoxville Community Library.

• Portals to Piqua’s Past will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. February’s topic is African American Culture.

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

• The Auglaize County Public Library will be hosting a “Galentine’s Day” at 5:30 p.m. featuring crafts and a waffle bar as well as other activities in a social environment.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a Lego robotics activity for children in third grade and above beginning at 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration requested.

• The New Knoxville Lego Club will meet at at 3 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to attend.