Couples prepare for Bicentennial Ball

SIDNEY — Dance the night away! That’s what Shirley and Jerry Gibbs, of Sidney, are looking forward to. They plan to attend the Shelby County Bicentennial Ball taking place on Feb. 22, 2020, from 8 p.m. to midnight inside the Shelby County Courthouse. The ball marks the end of the County’s Bicentennial celebration and will feature the local Swing Era Band and DJ’s Scott and Kim Oglesbee.

“Shirley and I have danced all over this county through the years but never in the Court House”, said Jerry Gibbs. ” We are really looking forward to this!”

Gibbs noted there used to be dance halls in the county where dances were held for couples who enjoyed a good band, good friends, and maybe even some adult beverages.

“We used to dance at county hot spots such as the Crystal Ball, Avon Lake, and the Moose just to name a few” he said.

Keeping with the dancing theme, Rick and Judy Bowerman from Troy, representing RJ Ballroom, have been invited to attend as well. Chris Gibbs, one of the Ball Committee members explained what the committee had in mind when he invited the Bowermans to participate.

“On the dance floor we wanted to have something different now and again for our guests,” said Chris Gibbs. He the Bowermans graciously agreed to be on hand to serve as dance starters if at any time folks are shy about visiting the dance floor.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing them since they have agreed to demonstrate a few ballroom dance styles throughout the evening as well,” he said.

Chris Gibbs said the evening will be much more than formal dance.

“We brought in DJ’s Scott and Kim Oglesbee to give us the flexibility to offer any style of music to our guests,” he said. With the DJ component, folks can rock, swing, or even do a country line dancing if the mood strikes.

“We will be encouraging any and all specific music requests. It’s all possible throughout the evening,” he said.

The Bicentennial Ball committee is comprised of Julie Ehemann, Shelby Gibbs, Judge James Stevenson, Judge Jeff Beigel, Lorie Beigel, Carol Pierce, Amy Breinich and Chris Gibbs. Tickets are $75 each and can be found online through the Shelby County Bicentennial Ball Facebook event, or in-person at the Sidney Alive office, 109 S. Ohio Ave. Sidney.

For additional information contact Julie Ehemann at JEhemann@shelbyco.net, Amy Breinich at amy@sidneyalive.org, or by calling the Sidney Alive offices at 937-658-6945.