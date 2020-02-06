Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:40 a.m.: contempt. Raivan L. Taborn-Clark, 24, 807 Broadway Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant after she turned herself in at the Sidney Municipal Court.

TUESDAY

-3:42 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A juvenile was charged with being unruly.

MONDAY

-11:12 a.m.: burglary. The residence at 1130 Riverbend Blvd. was reported have been burglarized, in which a Nintendo Switch hand-held game console, and ten games, for a total value of $500, a Samsung tablet, valued at $250, a box of miscellaneous jewelry, valued at $2,500, and a pressure washer, valued at $400, were stolen.

Crashes

Elizabeth Deats, 36, 115 S. Walnut Ave., was cited with started and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:09 p.m.

Deats was backing out of the driveway on South Walnut Avenue when she hit a southbound vehicle at the location that was driven by Jamie Haynes, 40, 1045 Buckeye Ave.

• Kathryn Lynn Howell, 26, 519 Culvert St., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:06 a.m.

Howell was traveling westbound on state Route 47 at the Interstate 75 overpass when she slid on the icy roadway as she was trying to stop for the stop light and then struck the vehicle in front of her that was about stopped at the light.

The other vehicle was driven by Jerome David Johnson, 53, of Lake City, Michigan.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

–2:33 a.m to 12:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-2:09 a.m to 12:40 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to two automobile crashes.

WEDNESDAY

-10:45 a.m. to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-3:08 to 11:52 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.