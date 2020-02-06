Russia Local School kindergarten screening scheduled

RUSSIA – Russia Local School kindergarten screening will be held on March 17-18.

Children are eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall of 2020 if they have reached the age of 5 before Aug. 1, 2020.

A registration packet will be mailed to prospective kindergarten students later this month. All required paperwork must be returned to the school office prior to March 6.

Anyone who has a child who is eligible for kindergarten and does not receive a packet from the school by the end of February should contact the school office at 937-526-3156.