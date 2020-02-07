Riverside High School announces 2020 Snowball Court

DE GRAFF — Riverside High School announced the 2020 Snowball Royalty.

This years Snowball Queen is Kayla Schulten, daughter of Laurie Schulten-Bradley, of Versailles, and Kenny Puckett, of Sidney. She is escorted by this year’s Snowball King, Wade Auflick, son of Jennifer and Matthew Auflick, of Russells Point.

The senior attendant is Rachel Taylor, daughter of Carey Taylor, of De Graff, and Brent Taylor, of Austin, Texas. Rachel is escorted by Brandon Sacks, son of Patty and Shad Sacks, of De Graff.

The junior attendant is Jalynn Stanley, daughter of Amber Burchett and Jon Stanley, of De Graff. Jalynn is escorted by Ethan Jackson, son of Kari and Scott Jackson, of De Graff.

The sophomore attendant is Kaylee Williams, daughter of Amy Williams and Paul Faulder, of De Graff. Kaylee is escorted by Tyrique Johnson, son of Rikki Wilgus and Tyrone Johnson, of Bellefontaine.

The freshman attendant is Leah Burden, daughter of Sara Burden, of Quincy. Leah is escorted by Skyler Hudson, son of Jennifer and Damian Hudson, of Quincy.

The Riverside boys basketball team will play Northeastern High School at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The Snowball dance will follow the basketball game.