Carlson honored by community

The body of Senior Airman E4 and 2016 graduate of Sidney High School Tristen Allen Carlson is carried into Adams Funeral Home after a procession of emergency vehicles brought him down Fair Road which was lined by people holding U.S. flags. The procession was held around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 to honor the service of Carlson.

Standing, left to right, along Fair Road are Jordon Stanley, Dakota Stanley and Hayley Powers, all of Sidney. The three held candles as they waited for the body of Senior airman E4 and 2016 graduate of Sidney High School Tristen Allen Carlson to be transported past them towards Adams Funeral Home. Hundreds of people lined Fair Road on Saturday, Feb. 8 to honor the service of Carlson.