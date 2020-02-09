The best way to eat spaghetti

Wally Meyer, left, and his brother Mike Meyer, both of Newport, stir cooking spaghetti at The Newport Sportsmen Club’s 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 9. A line wrapped all the way to the back wall of the The Newport Sportsmen Club as people waited to eat.

Amelia Anderson, 1, of Sidney, daughter of Samantha Foreman and Kyle Anderson, stuffs spaghetti in her mouth at The Newport Sportsmen Club’s 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 9. A line wrapped all the way to the back wall of the The Newport Sportsmen Club as people waited to eat.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_3371.jpg Wally Meyer, left, and his brother Mike Meyer, both of Newport, stir cooking spaghetti at The Newport Sportsmen Club’s 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 9. A line wrapped all the way to the back wall of the The Newport Sportsmen Club as people waited to eat. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Serving spaghetti meals are, left to right, Jenny Frilling, Bobby Bender, and Kathy Meyer all of Fort Laramie. The three were working at The Newport Sportsmen Club’s 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 9. A line wrapped all the way to the back wall of the The Newport Sportsmen Club as people waited to eat.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_3295.jpg Serving spaghetti meals are, left to right, Jenny Frilling, Bobby Bender, and Kathy Meyer all of Fort Laramie. The three were working at The Newport Sportsmen Club’s 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 9. A line wrapped all the way to the back wall of the The Newport Sportsmen Club as people waited to eat. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Newport Sportsmen Club’s 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Memorial Hospital was held on Sunday, Feb. 9. A line wrapped all the way to the back wall of the The Newport Sportsmen Club as people waited to eat.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_3271.jpg The Newport Sportsmen Club’s 28th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice of the Wilson Memorial Hospital was held on Sunday, Feb. 9. A line wrapped all the way to the back wall of the The Newport Sportsmen Club as people waited to eat. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

