Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Dayton Ballet will present “Love Vignettes: Carmen and The Butterfly Suite” on Thursday, Feb 13 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. All performances will be held at the Victoria Theatre Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven and Rachmaninoff” on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $12 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Solstice Exhibit, which features photographs from their “It’s about Wildlife” photo contest, runs through March 15 and is held in the Heidelberg Auditorium at the nature center. Framed artwork will be available to purchase and 25% of the proceeds will support Brukner’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through education, preservation and rehabilitation.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Winter PEEP II” opens Jan. 26 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program runs Feb. 25 through April 3 and is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children.

• The Houston Community Foundation will be hosting “Pizza Friday Nights” on March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas will be available for dine-in and carry-out and can be ordered by calling 937-295-3598. Profits support a scholarship fund.

• The Auglaize County Democratic Party will be hosting a debate between the three democratic candidates for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Jim Jordan, of Urbana, on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.. The debate will take place at the USWA Local 200L Union Hall, 227 E. South St., St. Marys. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The three candidates participating are Shannon Freshour, Mike Larsen, and Jeffrey Sites. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/auglaizecountydp.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “What the Craft?,” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

• The Piqua Public Library will have a “Chocolate + Book Pairings” program running from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Circulation Desk. Patrons can sample a variety of sweets the library staff has paired with their favorite books.

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

• Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. The program is geared for students in grades 6 through 12 with an interest in birding and membership is $10 per year.

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

• Brukner Nature Center will host their “View from the Vista” birdwatching program from 2 to 4 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 17

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 10:30 a.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Pre-registration is requested.

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 10:30 a.m. at the Stallo Memorial Library. Pre-registration is requested.

• There will be a Google Drive Fundamentals class held at 5 p.m. at the New Knoxville Community Library. Pre-registration is requested.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

• The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will host “MCH&GS Lady Washington, America’s First, First Lady” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Living history performer Joyce Lovins-Browning will share how Martha Washington set the standard for the Presidential ladies and what made her one of the true great ladies of her time.

• There will be a kids book club for third and fourth grade students meeting at 3:45 p.m. at the Stallo Memorial Library.

• “Southern Charm Book Discussion” will be held at the White Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. Sweet tea and pie will be provided during the book discussion.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

• “Novels at Night with Angie” will be held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. February’s book is “Homegoing” by Yara Gyasi.

• A monthly book club will be held at Otterbein Cridersville at 12:30 p.m. February’s book is “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje. Members of the public are welcome.

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

• February’s “Thursday Book Discussion” will be held from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library. February’s book is “A Judgment In Stone” by Ruth Reichl.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “Black History: From Struggle Comes Strength” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. John Piatt and Larry Hamilton will have a presentation following African slaves and their struggle against overwhelming offs to secure their freedom. The talk will cover the 16th through 20th centuries and focus on Ohio’s Upper Miami Valley.

• The White Memorial Library will host a presentation by Sylvia Roop of SAFY of Ohio at 6 p.m., which will feature information about the organization and how to become a foster parent. There will be a Q&A at the end of the presentation. Light snacks will be provided.