125 years ago

February 13, 1895

The weather since Christmas has been more uniformly cold than any year the writer remembers. In 1856, there were a few very cold days, but the average temperature was not as low as the temperature has been for the past seven weeks.

100 years ago

February 13, 1920

W.E. Partington, county superintendent of schools, has set the date for holding the annual meeting of all boards of education in the county. The meeting will be held in the assembly room of the court house, with a special program on current school problems. Each board member in attendance will receive $2 for his service that day.

75 years ago

February 13, 1945

The directors of the Sidney Merchants association will meet this evening in the office of the Marion Reserve Power Co. to determine whether the Thursday “fuel holiday” should be continued, it was announced today by Hamlin Blake, president.

———

Three troops from Sidney were singled out for special honors at the 35th anniversary Scouting party held in Dayton Saturday. Recognized for collecting more than 1,000 pounds of paper during the September paper collection were: troop 97, Robert Roth, scoutmaster, Troop 53, Marcus Sellers, and Troop 69, Lester Beemer. Between 50 and 60 Scouts from Sidney and Shelby county attended the affair.

50 years ago

February 13, 1970

Former astronaut John Glenn and millionaire Cleveland attorney Howard Metzenbaum are scheduled to address a 4th Congressional District Democrat Workshop in Sidney on Saturday, Feb. 21. Col. Glenn and Metzenbaum are both seeking the Democrat nomination for U.S. senator from Ohio at the May 5 primary election.

25 years ago

February 13, 1995

Longtime Botkins High School superintendent Jim Degen recently announced his retirement. The school took time Friday night at the home basketball game with Jackson Center to honor him for his 33 years of service to the school district. Degen is presently the only superintendent in all of Ohio that doubles as athletic director.

———

Photo: Moving into their new building is Rebecca Wilson, president of Prime Time Travel and Cruise; and David Wilson, owner of David Wilson’s State Farm Insurance. The husband and wife have relocated their separate offices from 2627 N. Broadway Ave. to 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. at Interstate 75. The building was completely remodeled inside and outside and provides separate facilities for the travel business and insurance office.

———

Steven E. Bowersox and Jeffrey S. North have joined the staff of Choice One Engineering Corp. “Bowersox and North bring a wealth of character, competence and knowledge to the community,” said Tony Schroeder, Choice One President. Since the establishment of the firm in October of 1994, the continued marketing success of the firm has established the need for additional professional support, Schroeder said.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org