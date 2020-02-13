“Bowling for Kid’s Sake” in need of sponsors

SIDNEY — Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s (BBBS) largest fundraiser of the year kicks off on March 6 at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney starting at 4 p.m., and at McBo’s Lanes in Versailles starting at 5:30 p.m.

Bel-Mar will also have lanes available on day one of this two-day bowl-a-thon at 5:30 and 7 p.m. On March 7, bowling will continue at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Bel-Mar, and at noon at McBo’s. Teams can reserve lanes now.

Participation is open to the public, and community members are asked to form teams of four to six members. Individual bowlers are asked to raise a minimum of $50, or $25 if under 18, to be eligible to participate in this event. Teams can comprise friends, family, co-workers and high school students are encouraged to participate. Participation includes admission to the party, a T-shirt, snacks, one hour of bowling and chances to win door prizes.

The money raised goes directly towards establishing one-to-one mentoring relationships between positive role models and children in need. Last year alone the agency served over 300 children throughout Shelby and Darke County. BBBS is also a Darke and Shelby County United Way partner agency.

All funds stay in the county in which they are raised. The goal for this year’s event is $48,000, and the agency is currently short of that goal by $32,000. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is an affordable advertising opportunity for local companies and businesses and a chance for employee team-building. Different sponsorship levels are available, and prize donations are greatly appreciated. For information, call 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. The organization can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.