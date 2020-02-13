Grand Lake Health System Volunteer Department to host Nutman Company and Book Sale.

ST. MARYS — The Nutman Company, a Wisconsin-based nut and candy company, will be in the front lobby of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Book Fair will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conference room 1 of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. The event is open to the public, and offers books and gifts for children and adults. All proceeds will benefit patient care at JTDMH through the fundraising efforts of the volunteer department.

For questions about these events or for information about joining the volunteer department, call 419-394-3387 ext. 2808.