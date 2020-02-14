125 years ago

February 14, 1895

Joe Baughman’s shooting gallery has on its menu for Saturday night, roast pig stuffed with oysters.

100 years ago

February 14, 1920

Dr. Arlington Ailes has accepted the post of county health commissioner and will open his office in the court house in the corner’s room. His duties will take him over the county a great deal so he will not be in his office much of the time. Calls for him may be left at the auditor’s office of Christian’s Drug store.

75 years ago

February 14, 1945

Officers were named when members of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association held their annual banquet last evening in the I.O.O.F. hall with probably the largest attendance ever at the annual meeting. Elk meat for the dinner was furnished by Dearth, Harley Knoop, Lee Knoop, Cleo Sargeant, Cable Pepper, Kenneth Graver, David Chrisman, and Sherill Arnett, killed on their hunting trips.

———

A strong possibility that Russia will join the war against Japan was seen today in the announcement by the “Big Three” that the United Nations conference will be held in San Francisco on the very day which is the deadline for the Soviet-Japanese neutrality pact.

50 years ago

February 14, 1970

A new office and equipment building is under construction at 1401 East Court street by the Larger Construction Co. of Sidney. The 64-by-32 foot building will be the new home for the firm, which currently has offices in the Willman Building.

———

Duke Cook, 23-year-old Sidney veteran of the open-cockpit sprint and his midget competition throughout the middle-west, will be making his initial appearance at Daytona on Sunday. Cook will be behind the wheel of Robert Griffith’s Dodge Charger.

25 years ago

February 14, 1995

Looking up at the rows of past leader of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Alan Laws is the first to admit that he has some big shoes to fill in his new position at the helm of the organization. At the same time Laws welcomes the challenges associated with the leadership role. Laws, 34, is the new chairman of the Sidney-Shelby Chamber of Commerce. He recently took the gavel from outgoing Chairman Tom Middleton.

———

Botkins School eighth-grader Ryan Schneider spelled “stammeringly” to win the Shelby County-wide Spelling Bee on Monday night. The competition, held at Fort Loramie High School, went 15 rounds, with Schneider emerging as the top speller over contestants from the six other county schools. The runner-up was Kalee Sparklin, of Fort Loramie, who went out on the 14th round when she misspelled “recuperate.”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

