“Moving Off the Farm and Staying Amish” presentation to be held at Garst Museum

GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., Susan Trollinger, Ph.D., will give a presentation titled “Moving off the Farm and Staying Amish” at the Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway St., Greenville.

The Amish have in the last few decades moved through an incredible transition, what some have called an Amish industrial revolution, that has profoundly changed their way of life. In this presentation, Trollinger will describe the traditional way of life that the Amish lived and how that has been transformed by the need to make a living off the farm. The question at the heart of this talk is: Can the Amish remain Amish in an economy that demands that they make a living off the farm?

All lectures are free and open to the public. Regular admission will apply to tour Garst Museum, which includes the National Annie Oakley Center and Crossroads of Destiny in addition to the Lowell Thomas, Keepers of Freedom and Longtown exhibits. Funding for the program was made possible by the Harry D. Stephens Memorial Inc. Foundation.