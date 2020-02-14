Bryant, Shaner named AP contest finalists

COLUMBUS — Finalists have been announced in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2019 newspaper contest. Two finalists — nominated in four categories — were named from the staff of the Sidney Daily News.

Sidney Daily News Sports Editor Bryant Billing has been named a finalist in three categories. They are Best Daily Sports Section, Best Sports Photo and Best Digital Presence. Billing’s photo in the best photo catergory is “Sidney Among MVL’s best.”

Kyle Shaner was named a finalist in the Best Business Writer category. His four entries in the category were “Dentist aims to ease patients’ fears,” “Smith strikes out on her own,” “Mojitos brings new dishes” and “Trdition continues with Christmas windows at Ron & Nita’s.”

The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Ohio APME annual awards banquet May 9 in Columbus. The General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting.

Fifty-six daily newspapers submitted 1,630 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019.

Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit News, Division V; The Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune, Division IV; The McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun and the Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Alpena (Michigan) News, Division I.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing newspapers and broadcast stations in the United States.