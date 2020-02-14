Chase ends in arrest

Sidney Police cruisers and and a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office cruiser prepare to leave the 600 block of Campbell Road after a chase near the Shelby County Fairgrounds came to an end shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. The chase began when a Sidney Police Officer spotted a man named Josh McMasters who had a warrant for drug trafficking. McMasters took off on foot when spotted. Additional Sidney Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office gave chase to McMasters. McMasters was eventually arrested in a garage near the Shelby County Fairgrounds. McMasters will be charged with breaking and entering in addition to his warrant for drug trafficking according to Sidney Police.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News