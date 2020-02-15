Botkins Board of Education approves coaches, substitute teacher

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education approved a substitute teacher and coaches among other actions at its Feb. 12 regular meeting.

The Board of Education hired Karinne Lotz as a substitute teacher for the 2019-20 school year at a rate of $90 per day.

It also hired Ryan Gutman as a tutor and Brian Kohler as a varsity baseball assistant coach per salary schedule for the 2019-20 school year.

The board approved Jason Rogers as a volunteer track coach for the 2019-20 school year.

Botkins Board of Education approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2020-21 school year for the seventh through 12th grades.

The board also recognized indoor track for the 2019-20 season.

Additionally, the board approved book fees for the 2020-21 school year.

It accepted donations including $2,000 from the Community Club to be used for scholarships, $1,000 from Honda to be used for RoBotkins and $1,000 from Greve Farms to be used for the Dorothy and Julius Greve Scholarships.

The board adopted the resolutions for the use of the school grounds for the Botkins Carousel as presented.

Also, the Board of Education heard from the Boy Scouts.