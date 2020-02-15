Quigley is a member of Alexander Hamilton Society

ASHLAND – Sean Quigley, of New Knoxville, is a member of Ashland University’s Alexander Hamilton Society.

Quigley is majoring in international politics. He is a 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School.

The Alexander Hamilton Society seeks to gather students and prominent members of foreign policy, national security and international affairs community to foster debate and discussion and create a network of students and professionals to use to their advantages.

AHS is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting constructive debate on basic principles and contemporary issues in foreign, economic and national security policy.