Sidney Masonic Temple to host blood drive Saturday, Feb. 29

SIDNEY – The Sidney Masonic Temple Association will help sustain the winter blood supply with a community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 303 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those interested in donating may make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside their traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.