STABLE Account, Edison Statehelp people with disabilities save, invest

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has become the first college in America to offer STABLE Accounts as a way for faculty and staff to save and invest their wages for qualified expenses for themselves or a loved one with a disability.

Ohio’s national Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account, known as STABLE Account, exists so that people with disabilities can increase their financial resources without impacting their public benefits, like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This partnership between Edison State and STABLE Account makes it more accessible.

A key to the Edison State STABLE Account program is the ability to use direct salary deposits. This option deducts the STABLE Account contribution before the final paycheck bottom line. Therefore, directing money from a paycheck into a STABLE Account prioritizes savings and makes it simple to grow a STABLE Account for the financial future of the person with a disability.

Edison State also employs people with disabilities and use this talent in its everyday mission. Like many other workplaces, Edison State also employs family members that have a loved one with a disability.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson, also knows that to succeed in their mission as a college, faculty, and staff must be provided with the best workplace resources possible. That is why Larson was excited to make Edison State faculty and staff aware of STABLE Accounts and make it possible for them to utilize these accounts as a part of their workplace benefits.

Ohio Treasurer of State Robert Sprague met with Larson on Jan. 31, 2020, and congratulated Edison State on this leading initiative. STABLE Account staff members have also met with Edison State faculty and staff to provide information on this available workplace benefit.

As a member of the American Association of Community Colleges, Larson is looking forward to sharing what Edison State has done as an example to be followed by other colleges in America.

“Making resources understood and available on our campuses is one small action that can be taken and has the potential to change the future of employees and their families,” said Larson. “We are happy that STABLE Account has been added to what we offer at Edison State.”

To find out more about STABLE Accounts, visit the website at stableaccount.com.