Fire destroys shed at Fair Road residence

SIDNEY — A Monday afternoon fire at a property on Fair Road at Lindsey Road destroyed a shed and its contents.

According to Lockington Fire Chief Jon Adams, neighbors saw the building on fire in the back of the Fair Road residence and called 911 at 3:43 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

“It was a small, old barn. No power (was connected) to the building,” Adams said.

He admitted the fire seems “maybe a little” suspicious.

“The building was against a barn, but we kept it from burning down,” Adams said about keeping the fire contained.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control and a couple more hours to put out hot spots, he said.

Assisting Lockington Fire at the scene were Houston, Sidney and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and Houston Rescue. Pioneer Electric also responded to the scene to make repairs to some overhead wires, Adams said.

The building and tools that were inside are a total loss, Adams said. The value is undetermined at this time. The contents of the destroyed building belonged to property owner Tim Fitzpatrick, of Sidney.

The property is rented by Jeff Michael, who was at work at the time of the fire. One adult child was home at the time of the fire, Adams said. The family is able to remain living at the property.

Michael told told the Sidney Daily News there was not much inside of the shed other than an air compressor and an engine lift.

The fire is still under investigation. Adams said, according to Michael, the dollar loss amount of the destroyed building and its contents is estimated to be very small, so he plans to talk with Fitzpatrick to continue the investigation.

No one, including first responders, was injured.

A firefighter from the Houston Fire Department clears debris Monday afternoon, Feb. 17, following a shed fire near the intersection of Fair Road and Lindsey Road. Personnel from the Lockington, Port Jefferson and Sidney Fire Departments and Houston Rescue also responded to the fire.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

