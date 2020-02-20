Shelby County Big Buddies program seeks volunteers

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County has named the Shelby County high school volunteers who are participating in its Buddies program this year.

The Big Buddies program is a nine-month commitment, during which high school students work with and mentor elementary-aged children two times per month. During these meetings, the high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. This year Big Brothers Big Sisters is utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum, which focuses on violence prevention, social and emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character and values, and bullying prevention.

This year’s program kicked off with volunteers from Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center and Sidney High Schools, the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) and home schooled students. They include: Caleb Baughman, Alisha Cruse, Riley Gaydosh, Maddie McEldowney, Liz Michael, Haley Muter, Amber Stewart and Macy Wahl, of Anna; Sarah VanBrocklin, of Botkins; Danielle Barhorst, Reese Boerger, Claire Chaney, Katelyn DeLoye, Brooke Holthaus, Emily Holthaus, Gloria Olberding, Vivian Siegel and Emma Swick, of Fort Loramie; Rachel Sailor, of Jackson Center; Zoe Bladen, Katie Butts, Natalee Clack, Angel Clark, Hunter Croft, Kelly Curlis, Soleil Drinnen, Ashlynn Duong, Ashlyn Fogt, Chloe Graber, Gracie Harris, Jaden Humphrey, Shayla Layne, Shelbie Miller, Deanah Mouk, Makayla Reynolds, Mackenzey Robinson, Abigail Skelly, Arianna Skelly, Quinton Skelly, Kaitlyn Smith, Kayla Smith, Jennah Spade, Carson Taylor and Ryleigh Wagner, Justin Gates, and Hunter Croft, of Sidney; and Samantha Gratz, of Anna, Bret Bruns, of Fort Loramie, Karly Scisler, of Piqua, Kazlynn Douglass, of Sidney, Alyson Sherman, of Sidney, and Cassie Schoonover, of Wapakoneta, all of UVCC.

In addition to the after-school Big Buddies program, the agency has numerous community-based matches throughout Shelby and Darke counties. These matches meet with each other twice a month for outings, which are planned around the volunteer’s schedule. The goal of the community-based program is to match a local child with an adult mentor who can serve as a positive role model and expose the child to enhancing and uplifting activities.

Big Brother Big Sister is seeking volunteers, donors and event sponsors all throughout the year. To learn how to become a volunteer or learn how to make a difference in a child’s life, call 937-492-7611 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. The agency can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn