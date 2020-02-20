Students receive degrees at Miami University fall commencement

OXFORD – Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Dec. 13, 2019, at Millett Hall.

Taylor Daniel, of Russia, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering.

Kevin Berning, of Versailles, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree, majoring in strategic communication, East Asian languages and culture.

Candice Malott, of Versailles, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in education, majoring in integrated social studies education.

Riley Hawkins, of New Knoxville, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree, majoring in chemistry.