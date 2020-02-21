Library updates lighting, computers at community locations

SIDNEY — Shelby County Libraries updated the lighting and computers at each of the five Community Locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center and Russia.

“We are very appreciative of the monetary gifts from individuals in each of the communities,” said Executive Director, Suzanne Cline.

The Library Trustees embarked on the fundraising effort to purchase the lighting and computers in 2018-19 and the projects are now complete. Each location held an Open House in order to showcase the lighting and computers.

Her report continues:

The Library continues to provide services on the website, www.shelbyco.lib.oh.us, including the Ohio Digital Library and HOOPLA, which also provide downloads for e-books and audio books as well music and some movies. The website also houses connections to databases Chilton Auto Repair, Consumer Reports, Transparent Language, a craft and a home improvement database, which are provided free of charge to anyone with a Shelby County Libraries card. In house, the Library provides books, movies, and music materials for all ages. As a service to our patrons who are unable to leave their homes due to health or other related issues, the Library also provides a Home-Bound delivery program. Other programs and services include Storytimes, Family Fun nights, Monday Movies, Teen Café, Tween programs, the Ohio Water Color Show, Inter Library Loan Services, access to Ancestry database and much, much more.

Meeting space is available for use by nonprofit organizations, businesses and community members at many of the locations. At the Amos Memorial location in Sidney, there is a meeting room that will hold up to 80 people at tables, and 100 theater style, as well as a lower level meeting space that will hold 40 – 50 in classroom style. There are also three quiet study rooms and a small conference room that may be reserved for use.

We continue to be proud of the many features that were added during the addition and renovation project,” states Cline. “The rooms have been well used and are creating the community feel that are prevalent in libraries today.

The Library also continues to administer the Dollywood Foundation program, Imagination Library, a proven literacy program for children from birth to five years of age. Children participating in the program receive a free age appropriate, high quality book each month delivered directly to their door. The program is the result of collaboration with many area groups. The United Way provides financial support, while Wilson Health registers every Shelby County baby born at their facility. Since the inception in 2015, there have been over 117,000 books mailed to the participants. The current enrollment is approximately 69% of the total population of children in Shelby County from birth up to age five.

Shelby County Libraries serves the library needs of all ages seeking life-long exploration in a vibrant and welcoming space vital to Community Life. The Library has locations throughout the county in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Sidney and Russia.