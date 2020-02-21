Pickleball pals

Ron Argabright, left, reaches for the ball next to his partner, Pat Mullen, both of Sidney, while playing a game of Pickleball against Merrill Asher and Paul Snyder on Friday at the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center. Argabright and Mullen fell to Asher and Snyder 11-4.

Ron Argabright, left, reaches for the ball next to his partner, Pat Mullen, both of Sidney, while playing a game of Pickleball against Merrill Asher and Paul Snyder on Friday at the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center. Argabright and Mullen fell to Asher and Snyder 11-4. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN022220PickleBall.jpg Ron Argabright, left, reaches for the ball next to his partner, Pat Mullen, both of Sidney, while playing a game of Pickleball against Merrill Asher and Paul Snyder on Friday at the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center. Argabright and Mullen fell to Asher and Snyder 11-4. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News