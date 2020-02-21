YMCA offers free lifeguard course

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA – in partnership with the City of Sidney – is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Course in March and April.

The blended learning course will combine online learning with on-site classroom and pool sessions in which participants will practice the necessary skills and demonstrate competency to be a certified lifeguard.

The cost of this course is free to individuals who agree to work a minimum of 175 hours in the 2020 swim season, five pool parties and one full consecutive week of swim lessons for the City of Sidney Municipal Pool. The city pool lifeguard job description and city pool job application both can be found at www.sidneyoh.com/DocumentCenter.

“We are excited about this partnership with the city and the opportunity to strengthen our community with more highly trained lifeguards,” said Sonia Jaziri, YMCA aquatics coordinator. “Both the city and the YMCA provide opportunities for kids and families to learn lifesaving water safety skills and enjoyable aquatic activities.”

The cost of the course for those individuals who are not seeking employment at the city’s municipal pool or who are unable to commit to the minimum requirements is $195 for Y members and $245 for non-members. Participants in the class must be a minimum of 15 years old, have the ability to swim 300 yards continuously, tread water for two minutes using only their legs and retrieve a brick from 7 to 10 feet deep and swim on their back carrying the brick with both hands.

The YMCA is offering the lifeguard training course on March 25, 26, 27 and 28 and again on April 22, 23, 24 and 25. Each class is limited to 10 participants.

To learn more, contact Jaziri at 937-492-9134 or sjaziri@sidney-ymca.org or register at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.