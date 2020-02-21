Sidney BOE approves contract with Wilson Health

SIDNEY — A 15-year agreement between Sidney City Schools and Wilson Health was approved Monday night by the board of education.

The agreement calls for the establishment of a clinic at the board of education building. A soft opening is planned for the first part of March with a ribbon cutting ceremony slated for March 11.

Wilson Health, the Shelby County United Way and Community Foundation of Shelby County are providing funds to set the clinic up. The only cost to the school district will be water and electricity.

The contract runs from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2034.

The board also approved a new fund — Student Managed Funds -200 — with $60,000 placed in the account. According to Treasurer Mike Watkins, all student managed accounts now will be in one fund and appropriations made for the account annually. He said this is a new requirement for school districts this year.

In other business, the board:

• Recognized Cora Koltak, Avery Luginbill and Mia O’Keefe for being named to the OMEA All-State Children’s Choir; Nobel Zhou for being named to the OMEA All-State Orchestra; Jenna Allen, Savannah Koester, Shannon O’Donnell and Delaney Wilson for being named tot he OMEA All-State Choir; and Lea Baldwin and Cassie Trudeau for being named American Legion Americanism and Government winners.

• Heard the treasurer’s report, which included an update of revenue and expenditures for the district for the month of January.

• Approved the purchase of the Bridges math curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade at a cost of $99,855.23. A pilot program is underway with 18 teachers in grades K-5 for the program. The rest of the teachers will be trained and implement the program in their classes for the 2020-21 school year.

• Approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

• Adopted the school calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

• Approved new course offerings for Sidney High School, which includes intro to statistics, intro to construction and manufacturing, construction technology, grade principles of construction, forensic science, geology/astronomy, intro to microbiology, zoology and minerals science and technology.

• Accepted the resignations of Amanda Stout, low incident aide, effective Feb. 29; Samantha Hall, IS teacher, effective Aug. 31; and Thomas Johnston, substitute teacher, effective Feb. 14.

• Hired Karinne Lotz and Morgen Grunkemeyer, both substitute teachers, at a rate of $105 per day.

• Hired Mary Hentich, Sidney Middle School assistant cook, at $11.49 per hour.

• Hired Leslie Smith, substitute custodian, $14.39 per hour, and Cory Branscum, substitute bus driver, $17.47 per hour.

• Awarded supplemental contracts to Jeremy Keaton, junior varsity basketball coach, $4,373; Kerri Adkins, softball head coach, $3,976; Kelly Carter, softball junior varsity coach, $2,187; Chuck Westerbeck, softball varsity assistant, $3,578; Victoria Purk, SMS softball coach, $1,988; Thomas Goffena, baseball head coach, $5,566; Corum Cotterman, baseball junior varsity coach, $2,584; Wade New, SMS baseball coach, $3,578; Bill McKinney, boys track head coach, $5,566; Adam Doenges, girls head track coach, $3,578; Allen Egbert, track assistant coach, $4,383; Joe Stockton, assistant track coach, $4,175; Brian Johnson, track assistant coach, $3,379; Frank Hall, SMS track coach,$3,757; Joe Spangler, SMS track coach, $3,757; ShaRhonda Johnson, SMS track coach, $3,578; Donovan Gregory, boys tennis coach, $3,181; and Kyle Coleman, spring strength coach, $1,590, and summer strength coach, $1,590.

• Hired Matt Zircher as game help for athletics events.

• Hired SMS T3 tutoring program staff for the after school program at $26 per hour each. Hired were Ken Kellner, Natalie Stewart, Stephanie Crosby, Aaron Berning, Tori Purk, Bill Rippey, Sam Young, Marissa Thompson Troyann Freytag and Jim Roby.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble congratulates Cora Koltak, Avery Luginbill and Mia O’Keefe for being selected to the OMEA A—State Children’s Choir. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_ElementarySchoolWinners.jpg Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble congratulates Cora Koltak, Avery Luginbill and Mia O’Keefe for being selected to the OMEA A—State Children’s Choir. Courtesy photo Sidney High School students recognized by the board of education Monday night were Nobel Zhou, Jenna Allen, Savannah Koester, Delaney Wilson, Lee Baldwin and Cassie Trudeau. Not pictured is Shannon O’Donnell. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_HighSchoolWinners.jpg Sidney High School students recognized by the board of education Monday night were Nobel Zhou, Jenna Allen, Savannah Koester, Delaney Wilson, Lee Baldwin and Cassie Trudeau. Not pictured is Shannon O’Donnell. Courtesy photo

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.