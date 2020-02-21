Commissioners seek bids for upcoming projects

SIDNEY – Among recent actions, the Shelby County commissioners authorized seeking bids for the roadside mowing program, resurfacing program, the County Road 25A widening project and Port Jefferson Community Center project.

On Jan. 30, the commissioners authorized seeking bids for 2020 roadside mowing program. Bids are to be opened at 11 a.m. Feb. 27.

On Feb. 4, the commissioners authorized seeking bids for 2020 resurfacing program. Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. March 10.

On Feb. 11, the commissioners authorized seeking bids for the County Road 25 A road widening project. Bids are to be opened at 11 a.m. March 10.

Also on Feb. 11, the commissioners authorized seeking bids for the Community Center in Port Jefferson’s Community Development Block Grant project. Bids will be opened at 9:30 a.m. March 3.

On Feb. 4, the commissioners fixed new rates for Shelby County Sewer District customers, to be effective March 1, 2020.

On Jan. 21 the commissioners transferred $151,205.92 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Engineer’s Fund and transferred $151,205.91 sales tax revenue from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund.

The commissioners approved payment of weekly expenditures totaling $1,497,200.37 on Jan. 16, payment of weekly expenditures totaling $3,521,683.70 on Jan. 23, payment of weekly expenditures totaling $45,696.18 on Jan. 30, payment of weekly expenditures totaling $238,798.96 on Feb. 6 and payment of weekly expenditures totaling $631,492.80 on Feb. 13.