125 years ago

February 22, 1895

The hardware and plate glass for the W.H.C. Goode residence on North Ohio Avenue was furnished by W.H. Wagner. The hardware was made to order and the designs are new and magnificent.

———

A report from Botkins indicates that the board of education of Dinsmore Township is so bad in debt that it is possible teachers’ orders cannot be paid without issuing bonds to raise money to pay the debt.

100 years ago

February 22, 1920

Auto licenses have not been placed on sale in Shelby County following the action of the Franklin county court of appeals sustaining the graduated tax. Based on horsepower the new fees are as follows: up to 25 horsepower, $8; 25 to 34 horsepower, $12; 35 horsepower and over, $20.

75 years ago

February 22, 1945

Miss H.L. Schwartz, of Dayton, a Red Cross hospital recreation worker, who has just returned from European threatre of operations, will be the speaker at the meeting tonight in the assembly room of the court house, when plans for the local Red Cross campaign will be outlined.

———

Dr. LeRoy Davis, a practicing optometrist here, is moving to Niles to open an office. He has been practicing here for the past four years, immediately after completing work at Ohio State University. Before taking up the practice of optometry, Dr. Davis was a member of the faculty of Sidney High School.

50 years ago

February 22, 1970

BELLEFONTAINE – A seeded Shelby County banner bearer stumbled at the outset of the Bellefontaine sectional, with Fort Loramie’s Redskins being summarily eased out of action by Mechanicsburg’s Indians, in a 54-53 heartbreaker, before a good crown in the Bellefontaine High School Gymnasium on Friday night.

25 years ago

February 22, 1995

Photo: Three Fairlawn High School students help prepare exhibits of student artwork for the school art show. The artwork of 26 high school and junior high school students will be featured. Helping set up are Sarah Rogers, 15, Julie Jones, 16, and Melissa Holthaus, 15.

There wasn’t much doubt who the favorite for Player of the Year honors was in the Shelby County League.

———

Russia High School senior standout Jana Monnin, a starter all four years for Coach Don Cordonnier, was the top vote-getter in the county as the conference announced its all-league girls basketball team recently.

———

Photo: Shades of the past are resurrected as Sidney residents Sherri Ritchie and Angie Schwable test their Hula Hoop abilities during a ‘50s-‘60s dance sponsored by the Shelby County Humane Society. The event, which drew approximately 75 people, was held Saturday night at the Sidney American Legion Hall.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

