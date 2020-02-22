Wehrman earns honors at Defiance College

DEFIANCE – Each semester, Defiance College recognizes students who have attained an outstanding level of academic excellence by naming them to either the dean’s list or the school honors list.

The honors list is for students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and enrolled in six-11 semester hours for which letter grades are given. Students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and are enrolled in 12 or more semester hours for which letter grades are given are named to the dean’s list.

Among the students who made the honors list was Rachel A. Wehrman, of Fort Loramie.