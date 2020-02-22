Historian to share stories of William Henry Harrison

PIQUA – Scholar, historian and actor Frank Butwin will portray Gen. William Henry Harrison for the Johnston Farm Friends Council on April 16.

In 1793 an acquaintance was made that would last a lifetime. This was when a young John Johnston met an aide to Gen. Anthony Wayne – Harrison.

From that meeting a friendship developed between Harrison and Johnston that would last until Harrison passed away one month into his presidency in 1841. This relationship saw both men rise to various levels of influence and power on both the western frontier and the broader American stage.

Butwin will share stories of Harrison’s life before and during the time he and Johnston were friends. People may not be aware of all Harrison was a part of throughout his life, that he was in Piqua on several occasions or how much he and Johnston’s paths crossed through history.

This is an opportunity to enjoy an evening of history coming to life and to support to the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency as Butwin shares his research on one of the icons of early American history.

The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the scholar as Harrison followed by a question and answer session for the general and then as the scholar himself.

Seats for this event will be available through April 13 by calling the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency at 937-773-2522. Spots for the evening are $30 or $25 for Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members.