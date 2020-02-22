Jurosic is a member of Alpha Phi at Ashland University

ASHLAND – Brianna Jurosic, of New Knoxville, is a member of Alpha Phi at Ashland University.

Jurosic is a 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School. She is majoring in criminal justice

The Epsilon Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Phi sorority is dedicated to improving and embodying its six core values: character development, scholarship, service, loyalty, leadership and sisterhood.

Alpha Phi prides itself in fundraising for the Alpha Phi Foundation and raising awareness for cardiac care. Its philanthropy programs and events include the Pre Red Dress Social, The Annual Red Dress Gala, Cardiac Care Week, Hoops for Heart and Mr. University.