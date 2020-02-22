Russia BOE discusses upcoming community meeting

RUSSIA – Superintendent Steve Rose discussed the upcoming community meeting, which is scheduled for March 1, to discuss the potential construction of a community center on school grounds during the Feb. 19 Russia Local School Board of Education meeting.

Also during the meeting, members of the Lead Russia organization did a presentation regarding their desire to start a Russia FFA program.

Principal Marcus Bixler gave a report regarding student achievements. He also reported on planning meetings that have begun regarding College Credit Plus programs as well as the Washington, D.C., trip for next school year. Conferences went well, winter sports are winding down and homecoming was a success, Bixler said.

During the financial reports, the board reviewed the financial summary report, the updated spending plan and the three-year spending plan comparison. A motion passed to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.

In new business, motions passed to approve two days of unpaid leave for Jodi Beasley and one day of unpaid leave for Missy Seger for the 2019-20 school year. A motion passed to accept the retirement of Paula Bergman, effective May 22.

Motions passed to employ Karinne Lotz as a substitute teacher at a rate of $90 per day on an as-needed basis, Mike Hart as junior high track coach at a rate of $1,548, Zachary Bell as junior high track coach at a rate of $1,407 and Ed Magoto as a varsity assistant track coach at a rate of $1,407 for the 2019-20 school year.

Bixler reviewed the current one-to-one technology program with the board. He addressed the status of this current school year and the plan for continuing this program into next school year.

Rose and Bixler discussed a change recommended for the student handbook regarding flex time for high school students for the 2020-21 school year. An additional discussion regarding high school physical education curriculum was held for options beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

A motion passed to accept a donation of $1,000 from the family of Dr. Chen to be used for scholarship purposes. A motion passed to accept a donation of $2,000 from Honda of America to be used for LEGO robotics.

The board went into executive session to discuss personnel employment. No action was taken.

The board’s March meeting has been rescheduled for March 25 due to a scheduling conflict.