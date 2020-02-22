Jurosic is a member of Alpha Phi Sigma

ASHLAND – Brianna Jurosic, of New Knoxville, is a member of Alpha Phi Sigma at Ashland University.

Jurosic is a 2017 graduate of New Knoxville High School. She is majoring in criminal justice.

Students who excel in criminal justice are eligible for membership in Alpha Phi Sigma, a national criminal justice honorary. Membership is by invitation to those students who have demonstrated good character and have maintained an overall GPA of 3.0, a 3.2 GPA in criminal justice coursework, 40 hours overall and a minimum of 12 hours in criminal justice courses.