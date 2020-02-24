OSU Alumni Club hosts scholarship interviews

The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club recently held scholarship interviews. Pictured conducting the interviews are, left to right, Rob Shoenfelt, Jay Wentz, Larry Kleinhans and Jeff Beigel. The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club gives at least five scholarships every year. This year there are additional scholarships to celebrate The Ohio State University’s 150 year anniversary and Shelby County’s bicentennial celebration.

The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club recently held scholarship interviews. Pictured conducting the interviews are, left to right, Rob Shoenfelt, Jay Wentz, Larry Kleinhans and Jeff Beigel. The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club gives at least five scholarships every year. This year there are additional scholarships to celebrate The Ohio State University’s 150 year anniversary and Shelby County’s bicentennial celebration. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_OSU-Alumni-Club.jpg The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club recently held scholarship interviews. Pictured conducting the interviews are, left to right, Rob Shoenfelt, Jay Wentz, Larry Kleinhans and Jeff Beigel. The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club gives at least five scholarships every year. This year there are additional scholarships to celebrate The Ohio State University’s 150 year anniversary and Shelby County’s bicentennial celebration. Courtesy photo