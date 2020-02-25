Spring into giving blood with gift of green socks

SIDNEY — Put some spring in your step when you donate at a Shelby County blood drive. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of “Spring Into Giving” green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center is celebrating the season of St. Patrick’s Day and the budding of spring with the gift of the “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop when you register to donate March 2 through May 2.

CBC is emerging from winter and facing the continued challenge of providing blood to a growing number of hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. It means a call for new donors, double red blood cell donors, and a new generation of platelet and plasma donors.

CBC community blood drives are expanding to include automated donations. Platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Area blood drives include:

March 2, Anna Community, Anna High School, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., community and school blood drive, hosted by Anna High School FCCLA

March 11, Emerson, Main plant, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

March 12, Emerson West plant, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., employee blood drive

March 13, Fairlawn High School, Sidney, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., community and school blood drive, hosted by Fairlawn High School Senior Leadership

March 17, Alvetro Orthodontics, 2 to 6 p.m., community blood drive, hosted by Alvetro Orthodontics

March 18, Lehman Catholic High School, Sidney, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., school blood drive only

March 24, Sidney American Legion, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., community blood drive, hosted by Sidney American Legion Auxiliary

March 24, Honda of America, Anna, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., employee blood drive

March 25, Honda of America, Anna, 4 to 8 p.m., employee blood drive

The Community Blood Center is recognizing the following “Donors for Life”

350 donations: Roger Bender, Fort Loramie

280 donations: Connie Guillozet, Russia

150 donations: Kenneth Swank

130 donations: Jack Hoying, Fort Loramie, Ed Grogean, Russia,

110 donations: Lawrence Wagner, Versailles, Joe Turner

100 donations: Joe Backs

90 donations: Byron Redd, Sidney, Naomi Richards, Fort Loramie, Susan Bertke, Fort Loramie,

80 donations: Connie Snapp, Houston, Gloria Quinter

75 donations: Frank Schafer, Fort Loramie,

70 donations: Chris Platfoot, Sidney, Elaine McCraken, Tim Boerger, Fort Loramie, John Weitzel, Minster

50 donations: Lindsay Schlagetter, Jessica Poeppelman

40 donations: Barb Borchers, Sidney, Sherrye Lamma, Sidney, Kevin Schaffner,

30 donations: Deb Schmiesing, McCartyville, Mark Shappie, Roger Chaney, Fort Loramie, Kyle Wuebker, Minster, David Heintz Jr.

20 donations: Jared Hina, Lynette Long,

10 donations: Johathan Berning, Anna, Tyler Dotson, Glenn York, Edward Sharp, Mary Wendeln, Fort Loramie, Amanda Maurer, Rachel Hueing, Eric Poeppelman, Chris Traxler

5 donations: Phyllis Rump, Jackson Center, Michael Sharp, Morgan Eilerman, Stephen Holthaus, Clint Seger, Chloe Scheer, Ashley Scott, Russia