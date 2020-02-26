125 years

February 26, 1895

W.D. Davies will lecture before the high school Friday afternoon on the subject: “The Physical Geography of Europe.” The public is invited to attend this lecture.

———

The Prohibitionist of Green Township will hold their convention at the residence of J.P. Hageman on Saturday, Mar. 9.

100 years ago

February 26, 1920

E.W. Smith, of the Wagner House, has received a letter from the private secretary of former President William H. Taft, requesting reservation of two rooms for the night of Mar. 11, stating that Mr. Taft will spend the night here. He is to lecture at Lima on that date and will motor to Sidney to spend the night, going on the following morning to Evansville on the Big Four.

———

The interior of the Bush Clothing store is being redecorated and the walls are being repapered with a very pleasing shade of grey-blue paper.

75 years ago

February 26, 1945

W.W. Wheeler, treasurer of the Salvation Army campaign, reported contributions of $3,887 at the initial reporting session last night. This represents 65 per cent of the goal of $6,000 being sought in the drive.

———

German towns and villages on the broad flat plains west of the Rhine fell into American hands at the rate of almost one an hour today as spearheads of the United States Fourth and Ninth armies plunged to within a dozen miles of Cologne.

50 years ago

February 26, 1970

The Sidney Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 25th anniversary at its annual dinner at Avon Lake on Thursday, March 5. All of the living former chamber presidents are being invited to the dinner and a special program this year, according to George Sponseller, executive vice president.

25 years ago

February 26, 1995

This booth about home insulation was the top project at the Northwood Middle School science fair. It was put together by Brian Schweitzer, 11. Second place went to Katie Peltier and Jennifer Eck won third place. Awards of merit went to Bryan King, Sara Mitchell, John Dorsey, Takashi Okamoda and Erin Hamaker.

———

The Elks No. 2 team captured the championship in the Shelby County Men’s Bowling Association City Tournament recently. Team members include Dwight Work, Andy Gates, Brian Gates all of Sidney, Ray Arnold of Fort Loramie and Dave Gates of Sidney. Work was also the all-events handicap champion.

———

What was thought to be good news a few days ago has turned into devastating news for first-year Lehman coach Henry Stolly. Senior Mitch Hoying went down with a knee injury Friday against Miami East in Lehman’s 77-73 victory. Hoying has been lost for the remainder of the season. The 6-tood-1 senior not only gave the Cavaliers 10.2 points per game, he also regularly drew the assignment of guarding the opposition’s top outside player

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

