Russia releases 2nd nine weeks honor roll

RUSSIA _ Russia High School has released its honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.

Highest Honors (4.0)

Grade 7:

Josephine Bergman, Vincent Borchers, Zebulon Borchers, Braylon Cordonnier, Cyril Cordonnier, Isabella Phlipot, Grace Poeppelman, Addison Shappie, Benjamin York, Elijah York

Grade 8:

Emma Dapore, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Laci Phlipot, Madison Rose, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman

Grade 9:

Kody Barhorst, Cecelia Borchers, Abigail Fisher, Eliza Gariety, Reese Goubeaux, Makena Hoying, Anna Meyer, Alexis Monnin, Xavier Phlipot, Simone Puthoff, Zane Shappie

Grade 10:

Lauren Borchers, Makenna Borchers, Ava Daniel, Sophie Francis, Riley Hammonds, Ella Hoehne, Rachel Hoying, Ethan Luthman, Jonas Magoto, Jordan Meyer, Bailey Pohlman, Aiden Shappie, Jackson Sherman, Emily Sunderland, Lucy Tumbusch, Olivia Vallandingham

Grade 11:

Austin Cordonnier, Jenna Monnin, Katelyn Monnin, Kendall Monnin, Ashley Scott, Becca Seger, Casey DeLaet (UVCC), Victoria Heuing (UVCC), Jaycee Lewis (UVCC), Colt Miller (UVCC), Edwin Oen (UVCC), Kelsey Robinson (UVCC), Kenzi Voisard (UVCC)

Grade 12:

Jessica Colby, Kayla Coverstone, Adam Dapore, Andrew Deloye, Alana Gariety, Natalie Klosterman, Andrea Monnin, Olivia Moorman, Sarah Pinchot, Christian Stueve, Hayley Supinger, Jessica York, Caleb Monnin (PSEOP), Dawson Luthman (PSEOP), Joshua Bergman (UVCC), Alexis Fairchild (UVCC), Klaryssa O’Reilly (UVCC)

