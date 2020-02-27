Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host Birthday Tea

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is taking registrations for this year’s Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea, to be held on Thursday, April 16, and Sunday, April 19.

Tea begins promptly at 2 p.m. on both days. Each year the Center acknowledges Mrs. Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month.

The Pick-A-Little Play-ers, under the direction of Kalleen Smith, will present “Soap Opera.” The comedic one-act play was written by contemporary author David Ives. After the show, attendees can enjoy a relaxing time with friends, a cup of Blackberry Sage tea and a plate of refreshments by Starry Dreams Catering.

Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $18 for those who live outside the Troy City Schools district and $15 for residents within the Troy City Schools district or Friends of Hayner members.