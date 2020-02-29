Lehman Catholic High School Science Olympiad team competes

SIDNEY – The Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad team placed 13th out of 23 teams, receiving several medals and ribbons, at the Piqua Invitational on Feb. 15.

Ann Deafenbaugh, Angela Brunner and Alexis Bollinger placed third in Experimental Design; Ann Deafenbaugh and Max Schmiesing placed third in Write it, Do it; Joshua George and Michael O’Leary placed fifth in Water Quality; Rebecca Sanogo and Annie Stiver placed sixth in Anatomy and Physiology; Brandon Jones and Thomas Schmiesing placed sixth in Astronomy; Angela Brunner and David Brunner placed sixth in Forensics; and David Brunner and Jude Schmiesing placed sixth in Gravity Vehicle.

Invitational tournaments are optional competitions that give teams a chance to practice their skills, tinker with their devices and experience the difficulty level of tests and labs in a tournament setting. Lehman Catholic’s Science Olympiad team consists of 22 high school students in the ninth through 12th grades.

Preparation for such competitions start in October and run through March.

Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program is coordinated by Sister Ginny Scherer. Olympiad coaches who volunteer their time are Tracy Hall, Leah Bertke, Jim Hemm, Tom Frantz, Tom Largent, Scott Streng, Ryan Wendel, Kim Wenning and Steve Wenning.

Funding for the Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program comes from the Piqua Community Community Foundation, a Copeland-Emerson grant, a Sidney-Shelby Foundation grant and the Lehman Catholic Science Department.

The team’s next competitions are the West Liberty-Salem Invitational on March 7 and in the regional competition on March 21.